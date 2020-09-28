If the established practice is any indication, the Winnapaug Golf Course has already been sold to a developer pending a zoning change. This action is similar to what is now taking place in East Providence regarding the Metacomet Golf Club property. Perhaps there are lessons to be learned from the experiences in East Providence?
Jim Angelo
Westerly
(0) comments
