Dear white people ... stop talking, and start listening!
There have been recent calls for the Christopher Columbus statue in our local community, which is 90% white, to be removed, and it is being debated among the community here.
I just read over 60 comments/opinions on the matter in a Facebook community forum discussing an article on the hot topic. The comments break down in percentage with about 90% in favor of doing absolutely nothing about it and 10% to either alter it or remove it. The majority of comments just simply state something like “Leave it!” These swift, dismissive responses to the calls to remove it are not surprising, but they certainly are a disappointing reminder of the lack of empathy to the longstanding calls for the dismantling of systemic racism within our society by people of color.
As a white man, myself, married to an African-American woman with a 2-year-old biracial son, I need to do a lot more listening than talking in our household, especially when she is speaking about the systemic racism of the world and its effects on her and her people. She has a saying from her mother she often likes to use regarding how to handle yourself when you have offended someone. She says: “God gave you two ears and one mouth, so you can listen twice as much as you talk!”
Question for EVERYONE in the community who is quick to say, “Leave it!”: Are you Native American or African American? Did Christopher Columbus aide in the foundations of the genocide and/or slavery of your people? If not, then this conversation isn’t about you.
If your answer is “Well, I’m Italian,” or “My family worked in the granite industry here that the statue represents” or “The statue represents our heritage,” then I say to you, it is time for you to listen. Your side of the conversation has already held the floor for the majority of the time in the over 400 years of American history. In full disclosure, I am of partial Italian dissent on my maternal side. My grandmother was born of Italian immigrants, and my paternal great-grandfather immigrated to the local area of Westerly from Scotland specifically to work in granite quarries. Still, even given my proud heritage, I am listening. My ancestors have held the air long enough.
If you believe in racial equality and you desire a world of peace and justice for all, then stop talking and start listening to the voices of people of color.
So what do we do about the statue?
I’m listening.
Sean Dinwoodie
Stonington
