I am absolutely appalled at the Town Council’s vote for a resolution opposing the two gun-related bills that have been introduced in this General Assembly. Far from infringing on the rights of the residents of Westerly, their passage would put into place common-sense safety measures designed to protect all of us, but especially children. To argue that they would be ineffective in preventing homicides is as logical as arguing that laws against murder protect us from all homicides. They ignore all the data regarding children who use their parents’ unprotected guns and accidentally kill or wound others or themselves. Law-abiding gun owners should have no problem in ensuring that their guns are used lawfully.
Secondly, assault weapons were designed for war. There is no reason for civilians to have such weapons. They aren’t used for hunting, and they are of no use for self-defense. They are used for mass shootings, including those of school children.
I would hope that our Town Council would put the highest value on the lives of Westerly citizens.
Diane Goldsmith
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.