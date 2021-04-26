I do not see how the gun-safety legislation recently proposed in the Rhode Island General Assembly would impede anyone from participating in “a well regulated militia,” as it says in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A well-regulated militia is the amendment’s purpose, such as the National Guard.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
