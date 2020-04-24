The left is incapable of debating a given issue without resorting to an ad hominem attack! Their modus operandi is predictable, it is laughable, and often infantile. Kenneth Robbins, in his recent letter to the editor, rambles on about Trump’s alleged failures, but he’s oblivious to Trump’s unprecedented successes! In doing so, he demonstrates his own lack of knowledge, and, therefore, any credibility. Robbins made the following demonstrably false assertions:
The WHO warned the world early regarding the Wuhan virus. FALSE. The WHO aided and abetted the CCP in lying, stalling and covering up for weeks about what was happening in Wuhan, China. As a direct result of the WHO’s deception, all American funding is being withheld from the WHO, pending a formal investigation of their duplicitous, and probable criminal, actions.
He (Trump) allowed 40,000 more …. TRUE, but these were all American citizens, or green-card holders, all of whom have every right to be repatriated!
Robbins rambles on about our lack of preparedness. He is ignorant of the fact the problem stems primarily from the ineptness of the previous Obama administration, leaving the cupboard bare; that problem was compounded by many state governors who did little or nothing to prepare their states for the next disaster after 9/11.
Trump has rarely, if ever, expressed any sorrow.... TOTALLY FALSE. I’ve watched every briefing on the subject, and President Trump has never failed to express his sorrow for the stricken, not once!
The very next day, we’re treated to another Joe Biden enabler (Penny Parsekian), who opined that Biden didn’t really mean what he said! Nice try Penny, but Biden called President Trump a XENOPHOBE (defined as being fearful of a person of foreign origin); later, Biden went on his rant, as did the entire mainstream media, criticizing President Trump for the travel ban(s). It’s crystal clear what Biden (and the media) meant/intended; big mistake by Biden, and the media, as the bans were absolutely the correct call.
On the pandemic, I find it very troubling that none (not one) of the Trump haters ever has anything to say about those truly responsible for the pandemic (Wuhan virus), namely, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP claimed the virus originated in a Wuhan wet-market. Not so, according to the Lancet on Jan. 24. There is no evidence the wet-market ever sold “pangolins” (source of the virus), but they are found in two labs; one is the Institute of Virology, eight miles from the wet-market, and the second is, the Wuhan Center for Disease Control, and it’s barely 300 yards from the Wuhan wet-market! We may never know for certain, but it’s highly probable that the virus came from one of the two labs.
How in God’s name does any responsible American, regardless of political persuasion, ever become an apologist for the evil and murderous CCP regime, and some do so with deliberate malice, claiming President Trump is the personification of evil? In my view, there is only one plausible explanation, and that is a disgusting lust to regain power, by any means necessary.
I come to this conclusion by the left’s hypocrisy, e.g., they claim every life is sacred, but consistently fund Planned Parenthood who kill millions of babies, they tried in vain to destroy a man’s life (Brett Kavanagh, his wife and two teenage daughters), in order to scuttle his nomination to the SCOTUS, but they remain deafeningly silent. when Joe Biden (their apparent standard-bearer) is under criminal investigation by the D.C. Metropolitan Police for sexual assault, and they are embarrassingly incapable of making their case regarding climate-change!? The issue has only come to the floor of the U.S. Senate once (in the 1990s/Kyoto), and it lost on a 95-0 vote. It gets better. In 2010-11, Obama had both houses of Congress, with a supermajority in the Senate, and still nothing!
President Trump may not be perfect, none of us are, but compared to the apparent alternatives, he’s looking unbeatable. Trump/Pence on Nov. 3.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.