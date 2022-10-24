Maria Parker’s Oct. 19 letter is disturbing for many reasons. First of all, her dictionary definition of pornography as “… material that depicts erotic behavior and is intended to cause sexual excitement” is incomplete. To be pornographic, one must look at the whole work and ask whether titillation is its main intent. In a book like “Gender Queer,” to use a current example of a work that has been in the news, titillation is clearly not the intent of the author. A handful of erotic images illustrate the author’s confusion about their gender identity. I guarantee there are students at Westerly High School right now who are going through the same turmoil as the author and it’s essential to have books that validate their questioning.
Pictures of Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” and Michelangelo’s “David” are sure to be found in most art history books. Should these books be banned because they may be deemed erotic? Should the images be excised? Maybe use a marker to cover over the “naughty bits?” Seriously, where does one draw the line?
The idea of a group of parents selecting library materials is simply chilling. Who would appoint such a group — censors such as Robert Chiaradio? Seth Logan? Lori Wycall? How would they determine what to include and what to remove? By the way, we already have experts in every school who are professionally trained to make such decisions. They’re called school librarians.
Joseph Light
Westerly
