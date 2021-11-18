The Westerly Town Council recently approved the creation of a multi-cultural committee. Normally I would be very welcoming of this, as multi-culturism is good and refreshing. Unfortunately, today, there is a movement that wants to cancel culture and erase history. This is unfortunate as history is not meant to erase but meant to be learned from.
What concerns me is this new multi-culturalism committee has no mission statement set by the council. I am very concerned that it will become a cancel-culture committee and will try to erase the rich Italian history in our town. I am very concerned that this committee will push for the ending of our Columbus Day parade and push to take down our magnifent Christopher Columbus statue in the park.
Christopher Columbus, of course, was a great explorer and is a very important part of Italian and human history. Not being Italian myself, I have no stake in the game, but I don’t want to see any history or culture erased. The Westerly Town Council should create a mission statement for this committee, one that our citizens can support. We should be promoting all cultures and not be promoting one culture over another. Most importantly, we should be promoting Americanism and patriotism, as our country is the most free and most successful nation the world has ever seen.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
