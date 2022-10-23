Corporations play a vital role in providing employment that so consumes some people that they confuse that we work to live, not live to work. The Reagan through Trump Republican Party tipped the people vs. corporate balance in favor of corporate power, simultaneously stacking the Supreme Court with corporate friendly idealogues who issued the nightmarishly flawed Citizens v. United 2010 ruling equating people and corporations with equal First Amendment free speech rights. This has enabled corporations to drown out dissenting voices while they remain hidden from identification.
The First Amendment protects free speech but it can be very costly in the advertising world that empowers corporations, which solely exist to make money. Sure, recently appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson is cut from a different cloth but with a 6-3 super conservative majority, Ms. Jackson at best can only offer more “colorful” dissents. All SCOTUS members must pass a 100-member Senate confirmation with California’s and Wyoming’s equal representation exemplifying how we can arrive at the current SCOTUS that is so out of touch with the majority of Americans. The 2022 U.S. population was 332,403,000 with progressive California the most populous state, having 39,613,00 residents vs. conservative Wyoming’s 581,000, providing California’s population advantage no advantage whatsoever in all Senate-related processes.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is considered a staunch originalist, which seems impossible, since all 1776 founders couldn’t possibly recognize this land, which had a bison (buffalo) population in excess of 60 million in the late 18th century but was culled down to 541 by 1889. Where did all the buffalo go?
This election day please recognize the politicians are spending your money, procured in the name of tax dollars. It’s cringeworthy to this peace activist to repeatedly hear the president referred to and judged as the “Commander in Chief.” He’s the Employer in Chief, with a total federal workforce in excess of 4 million employees.
We need a complete green energy revolution to avoid climate change devastation, and I encourage all voters to learn of the candidates’ positions before voting for them and possibly empowering them to spend your money in ways you do not approve.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.