Congratulations Westerly! Election season is upon us and because of your previous 2016 votes approving term limits as an amendment to the Town Charter we have great new opportunities with six Town Council seats open. Westerly residents are stepping up and running for public offices, some you know, some you don’t.
As the town engages more and more people in the democratic process it’s up to you to learn about each candidate and what their vision for this beautiful town is. There is a fantastic slate of independents, Republicans and Democrats looking to serve. Your vote matters and working together great things will happen.
Joy Cordio
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
