I would like to express my support for Beth Leamon, a lifelong area resident, who is running for the Judge of Probate position vacated by Judge Nick Kepple. She is the Democratic-endorsed candidate for the position and I recommend voters support her candidacy for the Judge of Probate for the towns of Groton, Ledyard, Stonington and North Stonington.
Besides having the necessary experience for the position, practicing law for over 18 years focusing on trust and estate law, she is a caring and compassionate person. She is actively involved with her children, one a sophomore in college and another a sophomore in high school. I taught at Mystic Middle School when both her children went there and know her as a caring and involved parent. She was actively engaged in her children’s education, chaperoning multiple field trips, including the day-long music adjudication field trip — which includes shepherding 6th-, 7th- or 8th-graders safely through Six Flags Amusement Park.
I also know Beth through the Stonington Democratic Town Committee. She co-planned the Black Lives Matter rally in the Stonington Borough and is always willing to help other Democratic candidates by working on phone banks and going door-to-door with candidates.
I urge readers to vote for Beth for Judge of Probate in the upcoming primary.
Bruce Yarnall
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.