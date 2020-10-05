Beth Leamon is the best candidate for judge of probate in Connecticut’s 30th District. I have had the privilege of knowing Beth for 39 years. Her integrity is unparalleled. As her friend, and a lifetime community member, I know her to be kind and sincere without deviation.
I’ve had firsthand experience with Beth as it pertains to her professional experience. She guided my family and me through the very difficult loss of our beloved mother. Beth’s ability to be compassionate while still being fair is unchallenged. When Beth explained to us some hard-to-hear facts, she did it with incredible grace.
Beth Leamon is a perfect fit for probate judge and I believe she has been in training for this position her entire life. I urge voters not to just take my word, but to compare the background and credentials of both candidates. I am confident that they too will cast their vote for Beth on Nov. 3.
Colin Donahue
Stonington
