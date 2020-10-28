I am pleased to express my enthusiastic support of Beth Ladwig Leamon for the position of judge of probate in the towns of Ledyard, Groton, North Stonington, and Stonington. I urge the people of the 30th District, regardless of their political affiliation, to consider the specific experience in matters of probate Beth will bring to the bench.
Experience, empathy and a strong work ethic know no political boundaries. When, several years ago, I engaged Beth to do our wills, I was impressed by how Beth embodied these valuable qualities. She was patient, thorough and caring, and, while she took our concerns seriously, she was able to keep our meetings informative, light and pleasant.
As a licensed professional counselor, I have been in courtrooms and seen the impact judges have on families’ lives. It is necessary for a judge to be both knowledgeable and compassionate when making decisions. Beth’s years of experience and her personality make her the perfect person to deal with the diverse and sensitive matters that routinely come before the probate court. I will be proud to vote for her on Nov. 3.
Danielle Gutowski Mello
Pawcatuck
