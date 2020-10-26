Experience matters in the probate court. In deciding sensitive personal and family matters, it is important to have a judge with a deep understanding of the law, unimpeachable integrity and a profound sense of empathy. That’s why I’m voting for Beth Leamon as judge of probate for Connecticut’s 30th District.
Beth has been practicing law for nearly 20 years, 12 of which have been exclusively dedicated to probate. She has provided a voice for some of our most vulnerable citizens, including children, elderly and people with disabilities. She understands the complex dynamics that accompany probate proceedings, having guided hundreds of families through the system in delicate matters of inheritance, legal capacity and guardianship. While empathetic, Beth doesn’t shy away from the tough topics and provides her clients with straightforward counsel to ensure they have all the information, both positive and negative, before deciding on a way forward.
I have had the privilege of knowing Beth for over 35 years. She is a thoughtful and compassionate person who truly strives to make the world a better place. She is a life-long resident of the area and understands the challenges of our community and its residents. By electing Beth as judge of probate, we can be assured that our most private matters will be treated with respect, dignity and fairness. Join me in voting for Beth on Nov. 3.
Tricia Wood
Mystic
