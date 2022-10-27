The League of Women Voters South County would like to express our thanks to all the candidates and citizens who participated in our forums both in Westerly and Richmond. We would especially like to thank Town Manager Shawn Lacey and Town Administrator Karen Pinch, as well as the IT staff at the Westerly Town Hall. In addition, we thank our dedicated League members for their time and effort: our Voter Education Chairperson and those members who worked to provide a Voter’s Guide to the Chariho and South Kingstown/Narragansett/North Kingstown Communities.
The League has always been concerned about voting and issues about the government. Seeing and hearing candidates engage in healthy conversation before an election is an important part of our democracy. Through our nonpartisan forums, we hope to provide voters with a clear lens to determine which candidates align with their values and which ones they want to support with their votes. Due to the long history of providing forums and voter education, the League has become a trusted part of many communities.
As the president of the South County League, I am often asked “… but what else does the League do?” Members function year-round to inform and educate voters. The South County League has conducted numerous voter registration/information drives throughout Washington County and informed voters on the changes in the Rhode Island voting laws. Programming on voting and League history are provided to schools and other organizations as well as presentations to keep citizens informed about their local governments. We participate in rallies to get out the vote and partner with other programs to amplify our message. The League’s Susan B. Wilson Award honors Rhode Island educators for their innovative classroom civics programs. All our voter education efforts and activities are generously supported by grants from the Rhode Island State League’s Education Fund. To learn more about what we do, visit our Facebook page at The League of Women Voters—South County.
Our League is proud of the work we have done. Through voter registration, we have learned that some citizens refuse to register to vote and see no reason to vote. Many complain about the inaction of government and their disinterest in politics. Most alarmingly are young voters who appear to have disdain for government function/dysfunction. The League hopes to change their minds by doing what we can to promote the goals that the suffragists who began the League 100-plus years ago believed.
We urge all citizens to exercise their right to vote. Voting can now be done in three forms: a mail-in ballot which must be requested, early voting, and voting on Nov. 8. Ballot information may be found on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website at vote.ri.gov. You may track your mail-in ballot there, check your status as a voter, or view the ballot before going to the polls. We have heard from our candidates, now it is time that they hear from the citizens they may represent.
Christine Martone
Westerly
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters South County.
