The South County chapter of the League of Women Voters Rhode Island recently held its annual luncheon and tea at the General Stanton Inn in Charlestown on April 22. The event commemorates the inception of the League, when in 1848 a group of women met for tea to discuss women and their right to vote. The sold-out function featured University of Rhode Island Professor Elisa Miller, who provided an overview of the League’s involvement in the social reforms of the 1920s.
Corey Fyke, editor of the Westerly Sun, was honored with the Community Action Award, given to a member of the community who has made a positive contribution to provide information about local, state, and national issues to the citizenry. Nina Rossomando, who presented the award to Mr. Fyke, remarked that the Westerly Sun is the only daily local newspaper that remains. She credited its success to Mr. Fyke and praised him for providing a forum for readers to exchange ideas and for supporting truthful reporting.
The South County League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization. It supports voter education and an understanding of civics through voter forums, voter registration and informational based presentations focused on local issues.
Christine Martone
Westerly
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters South County.
