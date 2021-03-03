I agree with Robin Noury (“We don’t need any new ‘gun safety’ laws”, Feb. 27) that law-abiding legal gun owners should not be penalized by gun laws. Fortunately, gun legislation that is already on the books in Rhode Island, as well as currently proposed gun-safety bills before the legislature, have no effect on law-abiding, legal gun owners.
The gun lobby often parrots, “Why do we need gun laws since criminals don’t follow the law?” This is a non-argument, easily contradicted by asking “Then why have any laws at all?”
Since firearms are lethal weapons, it only makes sense that laws relating to guns are established to ensure public health and safety. Laws that have passed in Rhode Island in recent years have centered on that goal, including the “Protect RI Families Act,” which prohibits those convicted of domestic violence crimes from possessing guns, and the “Ghost Gun” bill, which makes it illegal to manufacture or sell untraceable weapons. Laws like this do not affect responsible, law-abiding gun owners.
Among gun-safety laws being introduced at the State House in 2021 is one addressing straw purchases (SB416/HB5386). This act would prohibit purchasing, transferring, or obtaining a firearm on behalf of another person if that person is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Passage of this bill would help address the statistic that Ms. Noury quotes from the Bureau of Justice Statistics regarding the incidence of illegal guns used in crimes, and again does not affect legal gun owners. Another act (SB406/HB5553) would make it a felony for the owner of any firearm to store the firearm unlocked. This act is intended to prevent the all too common occurrence of children gaining access to unsecured guns and causing unintentional injury or death to themselves or others. It would also help prevent easy access by distraught and suicidal persons.
Gun-safety laws are not dreamed up by legislators as a means to harass responsible, legal gun owners. Rather they are crafted to help insure that only the law-abiding have access to firearms and that firearms are treated responsibly. Instead of knee-jerk responses to any and all gun legislation and claiming that any laws at all regarding guns means that legally obtained guns are going to be “grabbed,” responsible gun owners should support legislation which is in the best interest of the health and safety of the citizens of Rhode Island.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
