As the 2023 General Assembly begins, there will be endless debate about politics and policies. I hope the people in our state who are struggling will not be forgotten. That includes addressing the very real obstacles to reproductive health services, such as the policy taking health coverage for abortion away from many state employees and people who use Medicaid to get their care.
Restrictions on access to reproductive health care are not only at odds with stated values, such as equity and inclusion, but they also affect the ability to ensure equal participation for women and cost billions of dollars across the country every year by reducing labor force participation and earnings levels and increasing turnover and time off from work among women ages 15-44.
Recent research shows that if all state-level abortion restrictions were eliminated, an additional 505,000 women would enter the labor force and earn about $3 billion dollars annually. In Rhode Island, an estimated 1,548 more women would be able to maintain employment and better meet the needs of their families.
Abortion has always existed and will continue to exist. It is pivotal health care that cannot be delayed. It is not in the shadows, nor should it be. Abortion care is health care that needs to be accessible, funded, and recognized. This is essential to the health and dignity of individuals, but also improves health outcomes and financial stability of our communities. Now is the time for us to show up and fight for our rights and our health. Join me in urging lawmakers to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this year!
Jocelyn Foye
Wakefield
