I feel compelled to respond to the letter “Thanking God Trump’s in charge of crisis” in Thursday’s Westerly Sun. I have no expectation of changing the mind of Mr. Latham, its author, or any of the others who believe Trump cannot do anything wrong despite ample evidence to the contrary. I am writing for those who might read the letter and accept the premises and facts Mr. Latham is presenting without further question.
Mr. Latham uses the actions of the Chinese early in the pandemic as the standard against which he measures Trump’s response, as if that represents some desirable standard. Let’s take a closer look at the arguments he presents.
First, he notes that “when the Chinese scientists became aware of the threat … and attempted to warn the outside world, they were silenced by the Chinese Communist government, which continued to lie ... about what was actually happening.” Further “it wasn’t until mid- to late-December that the outside world became fully aware of the serious threat.” Now let’s look at America. Donald Trump dismantled the very agencies of government that could have made us aware of the threat at an early stage. Nonetheless, we know Trump was aware of the threat in January and may well have been aware in December according to Mr. Latham. Nonetheless he, his administration, his Republican enablers, and even his propaganda arm, Fox News, continued to lie to the American people for at least two to three months. We were told repeatedly and forcefully that this virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, that there were only a few cases that would probably drop to near zero in a short time, that the virus was well controlled and contained, that the public had nothing to fear, that everything was being managed and controlled. Thus Trump and his minions delayed for all those months putting into place actions and interventions that might actually have helped the situation and put the country in a better position to fight the pandemic when it finally hit in full. At this point, we could have had millions more personal protective gear elements, adequate testing resources, and many more ventilators in place — but for Trump’s lies.
Second, Mr. Latham further states that the “WHO and many western countries offered to send their scientists to China …. All offers of help were summarily rejected by the Chinese ….” Mr. Trump, for his part, not only rejected the science of public health, but dismantled the agencies of government that could advise on the issues and fired or transferred scientists who were the experts on infectious diseases and pandemics. Even now, the Trump administration is silencing anyone who refuses to promote Trump’s desires. States are being told not to report their unemployment numbers. Dr. Fauci, one small voice of science in the vast make-believe world of this administration, is being threatened with being fired and is being excluded from press briefings and other gatherings in which he might express the true nature of the crisis to the world. Some of Trump’s own staff have admitted they will not present him with facts that don’t agree with him for fear of retribution including termination. He insists that all communications pass through him or his minions so that he can choose which facts to publicize.
Third, Mr. Latham appears not at all concerned that Trump and his people use the expression Chinese virus or Wuhan virus despite the aggression Asian Americans are experiencing for the dolts who accept Trump’s implications. They say that since the virus originated in Wuhan, the terms are acceptable. Now that the USA, and especially New York City and increasingly New Orleans, are becoming the world epicenter for the virus, perhaps we should call it the USA virus, or, even more appropriately, the Trump virus. Now we have our leader planning to lessen the one intervention that has helped so far, social distancing, against all the advice of the scientists who really know and understand the problem and what needs to be done.
Mr. Latham concludes by suggesting that folks remember this experience on Nov. 3. I sincerely hope they do too. I hope they remember the inept and ignorant actions of Donald Trump and his administration that have resulted in unnecessary illness, deaths, and economic hardship and spare us another four years of such leadership.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
