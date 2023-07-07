The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is sincerely grateful for the generous support provided by the Westerly Town Council. There are many important municipal projects and excellent nonprofits such as Westerly Ambulance Corps and Frank Olean Center that will benefit from recently allocated ARPA funds. $50,000 is a significant contribution to the Chamber’s building expansion and we are deeply appreciative.
However, we were surprised by Mr. LaPietra’s commentary in the July 1 news article about this subject.
1. The OCCC submitted all required financials on Nov. 23 as part of the subsidy process. This is an annual ritual and proof of receipt from the Town Clerk’s office was shown at the June 19 meeting.
2. Mr. LaPietra lied to the Sun reporter when he stated he had not requested W2s. He requested them, without support of any other council member or the Town Manager, on April 5 and again on April 10 during recorded meetings (available on town website). He questioned Ms. Konicki about his targeted personal request for her W2 on April 26 at the town council meeting (video time stamp 23:04). That totals three town-documented references of the discriminatory request Mr. LaPietra denied making. Repetitive lying is unethical and particularly egregious when there’s overwhelming, indisputable video and audio evidence. Councilors take an oath of office to serve and there is a presumption they will be truthful.
Mr. LaPietra also requested Ms. Konicki’s salary information from a former chamber board member and town licensing board member on May 3. He stated that he wanted to compare Ms. Konicki’s salary to his friend’s, a part time seasonal employee (he shared that person’s name and salary). He was denied the information and it’s grossly inappropriate for a tax agent and/or a town councilor to discuss others’ salaries in the fruit section of McQuade’s.
We respect all elected officials and their votes regardless of whether those votes support our mission, our organization or our members. Honest mistakes can happen too. But the growing list of LaPietra lies is shameful and far too long to be considered a mistake. The Chamber is a long-standing, highly ethical and well respected partner with the town, and a contracted agent administering a federally funded town grant program. Mr. LaPietra’s lies damage the reputation of our organization and our president, and are contrary to the best interests of the town. Defending them is also an unfair investment of our time. These sentiments were communicated to Mr. LaPietra by Board Chairman John Layton in person on June 26. Mr. Layton’s message was clear: It’s perfectly ok to vote against the chamber but it‘s not ok to lie. He also stressed that staff deserve a hostile free work environment, and the public deserves the truth from elected officials. We had thought that meeting, initiated by Mr. LaPietra, was productive. He was conciliatory and apologized. We hoped it would start a positive working relationship but his participation in the article was another disappointment.
Lisa Konicki
Stonington
The writer is the president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
