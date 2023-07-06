I am writing to respond to a June 30 article by Sun staff writer Ryan Blessing entitled “Westerly funding requests traveled a bumpy road,” in which Town Councilor Dylan LaPietra is quoted as stating that at the “June 5th Town Council meeting ... Robert Lombardo gave a meandering, deceitful, and, frankly, unhinged speech in favor of increased taxpayer funding for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.”
It is patently untrue that I was advocating “in favor of increased taxpayer funding for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.” Instead, I argued that LaPietra, rather than having the best interest of the Westerly taxpayers in mind, was merely sullying the reputation of Lisa Konicki and punishing her employer, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, based upon a perverted and unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.
LaPietra and Seth Logan have publicly and persistently claimed, without an iota of evidence, that Lisa Konicki is duplicitously promoting specific candidates for local office in Westerly through a Chamber event, Westerly’s Candidates Night, while claiming the event is unbiased.
At an April 5th Town Council budget meeting, LaPietra stated: “This is an ethics violation in my mind, if she’s going to get that $50 grand from this council, she can’t come on and promote an unbiased Westerly Candidates Night. She can’t do it. She’s got to at least drop the word unbiased from that Candidates Night. ... It’s about seven elected officials turning around and giving $50,000 to a woman who may or may not have helped them get elected.”
In a Facebook post, LaPietra wrote: “‘The appearance of impropriety’ at the very least should raise some ethics questions and perhaps an ethics opinion, hopefully before the 2024 election. If candidates are indeed being promoted and then those same candidates (now elected officials) vote to give the Chamber of Commerce a subsidy of 50 thousand dollars (of taxpayer money) something has to change to be on the up & up.”
After I finished speaking on the evening of June 5, Logan posted on the Town of Westerly’s Facebook page: “The questions [at Westerly Candidates Night] were also changed right before the debate ... the editor at the Westerly Sun admitted so.”
Logan’s post brought a response from Corey Fyke, editor at The Westerly Sun: “For those scoring at home, this is unequivocally false. We developed the questions over weeks and weeks. We are tweaking the language of the questions till the day before. . . . Neither Lisa [Konicki], nor myself, nor Betty-Jo Greene, nor the dearly missed Chris DiPaolo have any reason to put our thumbs on the scales in any way. Please don’t impugn our reputations with lies on social media.” Mr. Logan, thereafter, deleted his post.
Claims of unethical behavior require more than “deceitful, and, frankly, unhinged” allegations from LaPietra — and that is the reason he has not filed an ethics complaint.
Robert Lombardo
Westerly
