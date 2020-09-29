Your article about Republican Congressional candidate Robert Lancia revealed his naive lack of understanding about the powerful forces in medicine today. He said we should “allow doctors to own practices and be able to innovate, invest, and create, rather than these large health care concerns taking everything over.”
Previously, doctors did own their practices. But doctors in private practice today need an army of employees to deal with the crazy, complex rules of medical billing as practiced by powerful insurance companies. Doctors are selling their practices to the “large health care concerns” because they have no choice.
Many doctors who refuse to sell are instead creating practices only for rich people. The practice doesn’t accept any health insurance, and only treats people who can afford to pay the doctor directly. Perhaps this is the “creativity” that Mr. Lancia wants to encourage. These practices exclude most average working folk.
A person who seeks health care today faces a bewildering mess of copays and coinsurance and deductibles. As I am wheeled into the emergency room, am I supposed to ask whether the hospital and doctors are in my network? Doctors face the same bewildering mess.
This complexity hides the many ways insurance companies can deny payment for our health care. It serves corporate greed. It does not serve the public, despite politicians’ claims that the public wants “health care choices.” How are we possibly supposed to know what we need? Too many of us choose terrible health insurance that soaks us while we are healthy, then doesn’t cover us when we get sick. It’s worth noting that during the COVID-19 crisis, health insurance companies have made record billions in profits, while many hospitals are on the edge of bankruptcy.
A single-payer option like Medicare for All would simplify billing for doctors, allowing them to remain in private practice. Doctors increasingly support this proposal. National polls show that Americans with Medicare are more satisfied with their insurance than Americans who have private insurance. Granted, we should increase the reimbursements that Medicare pays doctors. We could do this and still save money by cutting out those middle men, the greedy corporations.
Republicans like Robert Lancia are fighting against Medicare for All. In fact, Republicans in Washington are trying to get rid of Medicare completely and replace it with private health insurance. If health care is important to you, DON’T vote Republican for president or Congress.
Rachel Pierson
Pawcatuck
