Regarding “Conn. Gov. Lamont signs sweeping order on climate change pollution,” in the Dec. 18 issue of The Sun, I don’t know there’s an order or broom big enough in this world to sweep away climate change. While there are organizations committed to both sides spreading truths and mistruths, falsehoods and false promises, an unquestionable truth is contained in this 1930s Upton Sinclair quote: “It is very difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”.
This is minor in small circles, but the circle doesn’t get any bigger than the circle of life on Earth, Ecoloon labels notwithstanding. Of course we’re all individually powerless, while simultaneously and collectively we’re the only answer to climate change, which we’ve kicked down the road to nowhere too long. Climate change, like COVID, is no partisan issue, even if the Republican Party, devoid of good ideas as it is, tries to spin it so.
Warning Gov. Lamont: The fossil fuel profits over people style is take-no-prisoners rough. Or was that Facebook profits over people? Or the Trump administration tax-cut mania? I’m unsure whether it’s too late to take action, but it’s definitely too late not to take action. No governor, no president and no country will solve climate change alone. It will take a serious effort from all parties working together, but it must start somewhere, which is why we thank Gov. Lamont for stepping forward.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
