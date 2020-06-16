I always thought the privilege to vote was very important. I guess the governor of Connecticut doesn’t think so. With the stroke of his pen he stopped taxpayers from voting on their town budgets, the only New England state to do this. Why our elected representatives didn’t fight for us to retain that privilege to vote is beyond me! I wrote to the Board of Finance, Secretary of State and a senator, with no response.
North Stonington always tried to encourage voters to vote, except this year. What a perfect chance for committees, the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education, to put in the budget what they wanted. After all, only about six people would vote on it. They reached right into our pockets and raised our taxes, disregarding that people have lost jobs, had their hours reduced, are compromised or on fixed incomes. We also have revaluation this year, which usually raises your taxes. Many positions in the BOS and BOE received raises, some committees received monies in two different line items, the library got $25,000 more than what they usually ask for. The BOE was given a “non-lapsing account” for excess funds to use after the close of the budget year. Added in were $15,000 for weed control and one per diem firefighter, although two were requested. Was that to appease the taxpayer?
Taxpayers weren’t given a chance to review and comment on the final budget! Alternatives were given and ignored. I even requested that the BOF rescind the budget, and that was ignored. I guess our voices and votes really don’t matter!
Brian Rathbun
North Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.