Thank You, Harvey Perry, for reminding us in a matter of “fact” and understandable way of the fragility and interconnectedness of our environment, and, most importantly, that we humans affect it (“GOP doesn’t seem inclined to save planet,” Jan. 29).
However, we humans keep doing the same thing over and over again, getting the same results. Insanity or selfishness? But the truth is, nothing changes if nothing changes!
Not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for legislation that could effect a change and aid our environment. And, according to Philip Overton, the Republican Party in Westerly is growing. Before signing up to become a member of the “Grand Old Party,” keep in mind that Rhode Island, with more than 400 miles of coastline, is known as “The Ocean State.”
To reiterate, NOT A SINGLE REPUBLICAN MEMBER ….
Beverly Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.