I am a resident of Stonington and did not personally know Gary Piver, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in town on March 6 of this year. On March 8, local newspapers simultaneously reported that the Stonington deputy police chief said “a person of interest has been identified after the suspect vehicle was located and seized.”
It has now been over two months since Gary Piver was killed and there has been absolutely no news published about any status or progress in updating the pursuit of the guilty person who committed this crime. This event was tragic regardless of the specific circumstances and more so if you know the history of how and why Gary Piver was on that road, on a bike, at that time.
The lack of news, which also implies lack of progress, is disturbing. Is it because the “person of interest” is a wealthy or well-connected person who lives in Stonington? I am losing confidence in our local justice system as the months go by without any updates. I am also sure I am not alone in this feeling.
Please follow up on this story and publish an update of the progress or why there may not be any progress.
Robert MacMillan
Stonington
