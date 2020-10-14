Well done ! We are pleased that the Westerly Town Council agreed to send section 260.73 in the Comprehension Plan which concerns golf courses, back to the planning board for further consideration. We look forward to the planning board following through with this.
Jerry and Marianne Deluca
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.