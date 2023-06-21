In response to Steve LeBlanc’s “Rhode Island lawmakers OK lead pipe replacement bill,” I am writing to highlight the significance of the House’s unanimous approval of the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, which set a 10-year deadline for water utilities to fully replace lead service lines.
Lead is highly toxic and especially damaging to children, impairing how they learn, grow and behave. An estimated 29,000 drinking water service lines in Rhode Island are made of lead. These toxic pipes are the single largest source of water contamination in homes that have them.
By mandating full replacement of these toxic lead pipes, the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act will dramatically improve the safety of drinking water for thousands of Rhode Islanders. Our thanks to Westerly Sen. Victoria Gu for her cosponsorship of this bill in the Senate and leadership in moving this legislation.
The Biden administration set a national goal of replacing all lead service lines in the next 10 years, but there is no enforceable deadline. Now, the legislature has made that goal a reality in our state.
The bill would make Rhode Island the second state, after New Jersey, determined to “get the lead out” within a decade. We urge Gov. McKee to sign it.
To ensure safer drinking water in all 50 states, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should include the same 10-year deadline when it updates the federal Lead & Copper Rule in September.
Lily Segal
Needham, Mass.
The writer is a summer associate at Environment Rhode Island.
