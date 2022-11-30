I have been coaching boys and girls in our schools for over 40 years and I thank God for allowing me to do so.
I would like to commend Holly Capalbo for the great letter to the editor (“Can’t turn a blind eye to library ‘pornography,’” Aug. 17), which she addressed to School Committee members, about a “yes” vote to keep pornographic materials in our schools. These pornographic materials can defile our children’s minds.
All I have to say to Holly is “Amen” and “God Bless You.”
Tom McCoy
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.