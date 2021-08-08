The July 27 Nation & World page in The Westerly Sun seems like the classic knock-knock joke with all three stories: Infrastructure Senate talks; warming rivers killing fish; and Florida’s condo collapse. All were influenced by climate change.
Knock knock. Who’s there? Climate change. Climate change who? Climate: Change your lifestyle or I’ll change it for you. Nevermind that people are about at the end of their pandemic rope. While God is probably infrastructure neutral, could sacrificing fish in warming rivers (heck, according to Nobel literary award winner Bob Dylan, God asked Abraham to kill him a son out on Highway 61) and Florida seniors at Champlain Towers South be God’s way of saying “Change your behavior or I’ll change your climate”?
Climate change is moving fast, but it’s not magic. It’s only the Earth reacting to human activity according to the laws of chemistry, physics and biology. But considering humans have yet to master the enormously uncomplicated “do not litter: objective that’s played out since about the time they learned to walk upright, it’s tough to be optimistic about avoiding catastrophe from the infinitely more complex human-caused climate change as we runaway freight train toward the 2030 UN deadline to avoid the worst human-caused consequences. With “There’s No Planet B,” “One Earth One Chance” and “Good Planets are Hard to Find” mantras available, pick your favorite, live it out and don’t give up. Never.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
