Suzanne Axelsson, of interactionimagination.com, an early childhood advocate/educator, writes of the “Observer” child, the quiet one who may seem as though they’re not “playing” with others: “What these children are doing is decoding the play they see. They are learning how every child works, how they play, and how they interact. These children, if given enough time to just BE, will end up being amongst the strongest play members of the group. This is because they tend to understand everyone.”
And, this actually made me think, in the strange, circuitous way our brains often make connections, of the biggest reason I support Tim Killam’s campaign for Westerly School Committee. Tim is an observer, first and foremost. I have seen this countless times at several SC meetings I’ve attended over the last year; the art of listening (and it IS an art) is something inherent to who Tim is as a public servant. And he listens with empathy, with curiosity and with a true desire to improve our schools and, thus, improve our kids’ lives and the lives and vitality of local families.
Perhaps born of this tendency to listen fully, is Tim’s collaborative spirit. Collaboration is increasingly important moving forward, as we balance the fiscal concerns of our Town Council with the “health” of our school buildings/infrastructure overseen by the School Committee. Tim is always the first to reply to any email I’ve sent expressing concerns and is the most vocal about his desire to hear from parents about what matters to us.
Lastly, I believe in Tim’s candidacy for another crucial reason: I think there’s nothing more revealing of someone’s character and integrity than the way in which they comport themselves in times of conflict. When the School Committee voted to close State Street School without warning and without contingency, Tim not only reversed his vote (along with the amazing Mary Adams) but apologized publicly for what he called a mistake, offering an explanation (not an excuse) as to why he voted in such a way. This is not easy to do. It takes humility and courage. Tim has both.
I fully believe that, with Tim Killam on the School Committee, we can do the necessary work of improving our schools; we can advocate for ALL students by embracing their diverse learning needs; and we can and WILL elevate education in Westerly to meet the demands, scope and vision of 21st century learning. I’ve already voted for Tim. I hope you’ll join me, if you haven’t already.
Angela Goethals
Westerly
