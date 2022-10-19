I am writing this letter in full support of Timothy Killam for the Westerly School Committee. As an engaged parent and strong supporter of the Westerly schools, I believe that Tim is an important leader and voice that our district, families, and students need in order to move forward in a positive direction.
With his own children currently spanning early elementary school through high school, in addition to a recent graduate, Tim represents many Westerly families and has a keen insight into the day-to-day occurrences within our classrooms and school buildings. Tim’s previous two-year experience on the School Committee allows him to hit the ground sprinting with knowledge of the commitment, work, and service in front of him while always prioritizing open dialogue and communication with our students, families and staff.
Tim knows our community and our schools and is not afraid to be an advocate for his own children and Westerly’s students, families and teachers. He knows what is needed to stay focused, providing a positive perspective and a determination to get things done while moving our district in the right direction. With some significant items on his platform such as school building improvements, improving school safety, growing the Arts Department, growing the CTE programming at Westerly High School, and growing the support services needed for our special education department, it’s clear to me that Tim is committed to many positive enhancements within our school district and willing to dedicate the time and put in the work to get that accomplished.
I am confident that Tim is fully invested in our school community and would be a tremendous asset to the Westerly School Committee. His leadership skills, commitment, approachability, experience, and willingness to collaborate with his colleagues make him the perfect candidate. As Tim has quoted earlier, “I believe strongly in the Westerly Public Schools mission, and I believe in collaboration. If elected I will work with all my colleagues to explore ways to help Westerly to grow and retain our students for years to come.”
Please join me on Nov. 8 and vote for Tim Killam for Westerly School Committee.
Jennifer Sullivan
Westerly
