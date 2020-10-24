I am writing this letter on behalf of Tim Killam, candidate for Westerly School Committee.
Tim is running for election. He was appointed by the Town Council after interviewing for an empty spot on the School Committee. I strongly believe we all need him to continue his work.
I have known Tim for a number of years. As long as I’ve known him, Tim always takes the time to listen to concerns or issues. If he doesn’t know the answer, he will find the answer. He always gets back to you. This example should paint a clear picture of the type of School Committee member he is.
He has children in regular education and also a child in special education. Often School Committee members are empathetic to the struggles of parents of a child with a disability. But Tim is uniquely suited, having direct experience with the unique challenges. I firmly believe that he will help in any way he can to improve the education for all students in Westerly.
The members of the Westerly School Committee have many important issues facing them. Tim is someone who will collaborate and work together with his fellow School Committee members for the best future for all students. If you want Westerly Public Schools to move forward, you should vote for Tim Killam. I know I will.
Maria Bucchino
Westerly
