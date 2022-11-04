Elect your officials with confidence. Elect folks with the best interests of the community in mind. Elect individuals with no hidden agendas. Elect members to the School Committee that are striving for the best for children.
As a former School Committee member, I have the experience and know-how of what it takes to move our district forward. The School Committee is about supporting our district as a whole, and as a team. School Committee members must be open minded, not easily influenced and willing to collaborate with ALL constituents of Westerly.
I believe that the district needs to improve fiscal responsibility, and that the upcoming budget season needs to reflect such work. Working together, researching, and extensive time needs to be dedicated to our budget, we need to find responsible ways to lower our costs all while maintaining a high level of excellence.
School Committee members need to be current, willing to listen and learn together as a team, and remember that this is about our students; School Committee members need to be the example to our students on how to be, act, and treat one another. My position as a parent of multiple Westerly Public Schools students gives me a position to be at the top of understanding daily goings-on within our schools.
Westerly Public Schools needs to continue to grow our Social Emotional Learning services. SEL advances educational equity and excellence, it can help address various forms of inequity and empower students in their learning environment. SEL is the process in which all children acquire knowledge, skills and develop identities while managing emotions and making responsible decisions. We need to continue to provide mental health supports and services for students and staff as they navigate back to a more “normal” school life coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I believe in guiding the professionals within our district, however also letting the professionals guide our children. Our schools hire our librarians as professionals that work at providing access to information, and sometimes social or technical programming, or instruction on information literacy to students. To give my stand on books, I would NOT support banning books within Westerly Public Schools. Banning books is a dangerous task ... once you begin, where does it end?
School safety continues to weigh on everyone’s mind. We have experienced lockdowns, and threats within our district and continue to work with law enforcement to guide Westerly Public Schools to keep the students safe. We need to follow the guidance of our law enforcement, work on safe practices for lockdown measures, and increase communication to families on the district approach to safety. Fear helps nobody, being prepared is the answer.
As a district we need to heal from the past few years and improve the mutual respect and understanding between families and the district to retain our students and staff and make Westerly Public Schools the district to attend.
As a School Committee member, I would remain true to my word, be accessible to all constituents of Westerly, and be transparent and collaborative. We as a community need to remember that at the end of the day, this is about the children.
Tim Killam
Bradford
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
