I have had the pleasure of knowing Tim Killam for over three years since I first moved here to Westerly. Tim is always willing to help me with questions with school or community, especially because I hardly knew anyone for support when I moved here. I highly recommend voting for Tim without reservation to be a member of the next School Committee.
Tim is deeply involved in the Westerly community and is someone you can always count on.
During the time I have known Tim, he has demonstrated his worthiness to me by personal observation and by conversations with others that interact with him in various community events and volunteer work in our hometown.
Being a substitute at Westerly High School, I became very familiar with his accomplishments in both areas impressive. I am so proud of Tim for working hard to help improve the Westerly Public Schools. Also, I love how he always responds quickly and gives the best solutions and advice.
Tim is a man of good character, an effervescent personality. Tim is a person with integrity and an excellent work ethic. Tim is also a breath of fresh air in the community, going to many Westerly Public School events.
For these reasons, Tim is the one and I would highly recommend that you vote for him for the School Committee during the elections.
Antonette Terenzio
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.