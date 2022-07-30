I wanted to share publicly my platform in running for Westerly School Committee. Obviously there are many variables when it comes to being an elected official, and having been seated on the School Committee previously for two years I can honestly say things change by the day, but my commitment to our Westerly Public Schools community has not and will not change. Below are a few important items if elected I will work hard to bring to the forefront. I have a recent graduate of Westerly, and have been an involved parent for the past 13 years; my youngest is entering kindergarten at Dunn’s Corners this year, so I will have 13 additional years of being an active parent within WPS. I think it is so important to have current and involved parents seated on the School Committee.
1. School building improvements, supporting our Building Subcommittee, and our district in improvements to ALL of our facilities inclusive of our athletic fields.
2. Growing our CTE programming at WHS. So many students go into the trades and or work force after high school and deserve support and recognition. I myself entered the work force directly out of high school, taking evening classes at times. Today I manage a highly successful business thanks to many of the classes I took during my high school career.
3. Grow the support services so needed for our special education department. Special education encompasses so many different facets of a student’s school career, inclusive of mental, physical, and behavioral health. Without these important services, so many would not be able to thrive and grow; these services provide our students what is necessary to be successful after leaving WPS.
4. Growing our arts programs. For many students, athletics are a huge part of their high school life, however for so many others music and other arts are as well. ALL students need to find their niche in what allows them to express themselves, along with promotion of their own growth. We need to work to encourage and promote ALL options for our students. There is no one-size-fits-all scenario for students, and I believe WPS understands that very well.
5. School Safety. Bottom line, we can always improve on school safety. I believe we need safety officers in ALL of our school buildings, not just the middle school and high school. We need to have this position in all of our schools within the district. I am proud to have been one of the votes that approved our new school safety vestibules within our elementary schools while previously seated on the Westerly School Committee.
6. Hybrid learning. I believe that we were very fortunate to be able to have a 1:1 model available when our schools shut down due to COVID, however I believe we need to work toward more of a hybrid model. Having three children, one recent graduate and two other students in WPS, I work hard to be involved in their daily school lives, I hope we can return to less reliance on computers and blend learning with more hands on as we had pre-pandemic.
I believe strongly in the Westerly Public Schools mission, and I believe in collaboration. If elected I will work with all my colleagues to explore ways to help Westerly to grow and retain our students for years to come.
Tim Killam
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
