I am seeking my first elected term on the Westerly School Committee. I was appointed in March of 2019 by the Town Council to fill an open vacancy created by the passing of former Westerly School Committee member Patricia Panciera.
When the School Committee vacancy was opened up for applicants, I felt strongly about coming forward. I am a current parent of three Westerly Bulldogs, my oldest now a WHS junior, a 7th grader at WMS and my youngest, in the Babcock Inclusionary Preschool Program. As a parent with years of Special Education experience in Westerly Public Schools, I felt strongly about being able to weigh in and bring my experiences to strengthen areas that I felt needed so. In the years in Westerly, I have had students in all but one of our districts schools, which allowed me the experience to understand parental aspects of our district.
Although, not an educator myself, I grew up within an education family. My mother was a teacher in Stonington Public Schools for over 20 years, as well as having a grandmother that taught in Groton Public Schools for 30-plus years, finishing her career as the director of guidance at Grasso Tech. I, myself have been in the marine industry my entire career, entering as a dock attendant when I was 13 years old to where I am now, the operations manager of Dockside Electronics Service, in Mystic. Bringing my experience from small business, where especially in these very unprecedented times every penny counts, I feel strongly about our need to closely monitor our budget. One way I think we can accomplish this is by growing our CTE programming at WHS, to retain more students from going out of district and relieving us of those expenses. Many students, like myself, enter the workforce after high school, and these necessary skills are crucial to future success.
During my tenure on the Westerly School Committee, I have been elected vice chairman by my colleagues in November of 2019, I served on the interview team in hiring our new director of pupil personnel, and have been an active member of the Building Subcommittee.
As a public official, I always welcome feedback and communication from the families of Westerly. I am a strong believer the better communication is our only way to success.
I am asking for your vote to continue on for another four years to help Westerly Public Schools grow.
Timothy C. Killam
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.