Students in Westerly will be more successful if they are encouraged to succeed through their own efforts. They will graduate if they have the grades to graduate. The only one who can block graduation is yourself, not some faux oppression or law that allegedly creates inequality. Access to employment is not blocked if you have the qualifications to do that job well. No one is stopping anyone in applying for a job.
Equality, not equity. Equity demands equal outcomes even if someone doesn’t earn it from merit. Different life experiences — I am not in the non-white tribal camp that leftist Communists insist on separating us into. My brother, sister and I grew up in a third-floor apartment without hot water. My mother boiled water on the stove so we could bathe in 3 inches of water. She washed clothes on a scrub board in the tub. There was ice on the windows in winter, and she often had to charge groceries at the local market. By the way, my mother was severely mentally ill, raging for years, hours on end. My father was home one day a year, perhaps two, as he couldn’t earn a living in Norwich. There was no giving Ritalin at school, or having aides to protect against violence. Children did not curse at teachers, ate quietly, and respected adults. Now, I’m sure we were psychically damaged by that upbringing. Still, my brother earned an MBA from Columbia University, though he was never married. My sister married young, had three children by age 21, and after 53 years of marriage died four months ago at age 71. Her children are middle-aged and alright, with two grandchildren.
I was a college prep student, and a four-time college dropout through the decades, had an awful marriage and am now retired, childless. But I did work in a defense plant for 16 years that manufactured nuclear reactors for the United States Navy, which did hasten the end of the Cold War. After that, the 21 years before my retirement were at Mystic Seaport, cleaning.
The point is that with our upbringing, we didn’t demand equity — that we were deserving of a good job, salary and security. It would be absurd if I said I was entitled to be an engineer at NASA because of my “life experiences.” Encourage children to work hard, understand there is no free lunch — “I like that, give it to me” ... no, earn it. To not have children turn on each other, life, liberty and the purusit of happiness, opportunity is there for everyone. Remember the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “That people should not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” All lives matter.
Paul Coppo
Westerly
