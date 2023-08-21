The photos on the front page of The Westerly Sun on Monday of the “Backpack Party” reminded me of a potential health problem that may occur for young school children later in life if they do not wear their backpacks correctly. I cringe when I see school kids of all ages walking along with a backpack slung over their backs, loaded with books and hanging below their belt line. In the U.S. Army we were instructed to wear our backpacks high on our backs and locate it between our shoulder blades in the middle of our backs. If a school child wears a heavy backpack low on his/her back, its weight is not being carried on the child’s shoulders and distributed properly. Its weight is being carried on the spine and stomach muscles and require the child to walk bent over. That may cause a health problem later in life.
The schools in the area may want to consider asking for volunteers from the U.S. Army or U.S. Marine Corps to set up a program to teach the children how they should be wearing their backpacks.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
