Upon reading Maria Parker’s letter to the editor in The Sun (“WPS, whose children are they, anyway?” Feb. 10), I immediately thought of Kahlil Gibran’s poem (author of “The Prophet”), “On Children.” The first lines say, “Your children are not your children … Though they are with you yet they belong not to you.” My second thought was how easy it is these days to grab readers’ attention by using the jargon of the day … buzz words and phrases like “woke,” “domestic terrorists,” “gender identity propaganda” and make sure to top it off with some “critical race theory.” Instead of hiding behind what Parker calls “new ideologies,” perhaps defining these words and phrases, calling them out or just saying the quiet part out loud takes their power away, and also lets us know what we’re really talking about. Does being “woke” always have to be used as a pejorative term?
If I didn’t want my children to be woke or awakened to the fact of racial and gender prejudice and discrimination in this world, I’d use my “ inalienable” rights as a parent to have open discussion with my children. In homes where open discussion exists, parents are less fearful about those who are “woke” taking over their children’s minds. “Christian families being under siege” is usually code for sex, abortion and gay. Health and sex education has been around for as long as I have, and that’s been a while. My parents taught me moral responsibility, as did the nuns at the Catholic school I attended. However, no one “woke” us to the Catholic priests who were molesting the same children they were educating. Realistically, teachers don’t go to school each day with the purpose of “horrifically indoctrinating” your children. They go to teach the basics. But, they are presented with children who are exposed to so many outside influences (social media, which is not going away), as well as influences inside the home (yes, there are domestic terrorists, and some even live in the same home as the children).
Maria Parker’s letter says a lot of stuff about a lot of stuff! Of course, it is her opinion. In my opinion, she takes many different complicated issues and makes a great big contemporary “word salad” out of them. Usually, this type of fear-mongering is done with the hope that it will seed distrust in all the systems except the ones subscribed to by her. Children are resilient, they are not born in fear of the “other.” It is usually put there by someone, possibly a fearful parent. When children begin to experience the outside world, they formulate their own thoughts, and if they think that they have been lied to, they seek out their own truth. As the poet Gibran says, “ You may give them your love, but not your thoughts, for they have their own thoughts.”
And as a parent, I can say with certainty, they are not as gullible as you think they are.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
