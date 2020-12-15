‘Keep Westerly Green’ to help preserve open space in town
It is the middle of December and a steady stream of golfers are enjoying playing golf on the Winnapaug Golf Course. So golfers, in appreciation for the open space, join us to “Keep Westerly Green.”
Like us on our Facebook page, “Keep Westerly Green.” Read our online petition and sign on with almost 700 other concerned citizens who, like you, enjoy green open space and aim to " Keep Westerly Green.”
Marianne DeLuca
Westerly
