Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.