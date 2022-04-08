Like the majority of voters, I voted no on the Chariho budget Tuesday. Why? Because I stand for children and for quality public education. I also stand for the taxpayers. And for basic decency. I am a friend of Chariho.
A School Committee that adopts policies to silence taxpayers has a lot of nerve to ask for more money. Administrators and staff who support pornography in school libraries should receive termination notices, not raises. Staff who violate policy by pushing religious, political, overly sexual and racially divisive materials/agendas don’t deserve more of our tax dollars for their purposes.
Chariho is not meeting my standards for our public schools, and I use my vote to speak up for changes. You should too. By the way, a no vote (on every revised budget they present) gives them the same funding they had last year, which is plenty of money to educate our students.
The majority of voters spoke clearly Tuesday. Now, the School Committee will make adjustments and bring another budget to voters. The School Committee might do well to listen to and respect the will and opinions of taxpayers, rather than treat us as an ignorant, annoying adversary. That would be a good “adjustment” to make. Unless they fix the policies and practices that have put them at odds with much of the community, many of us will continue to vote no regardless of the numbers presented. Yes, this is about money and high taxes — and so much more. Keep voting no.
David Stall
Ashaway
