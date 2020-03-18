Looking to get away from crowds or stuffy rooms? So far, social distancing doesn’t mean we have to stay indoors. Now is a great time to get out into the open air and explore local open space. There may be some early morning frosts, but these cool March days make for very comfortable hiking, biking, or just sitting and enjoying the view.
Although playgrounds or other recreation facilities where people normally congregate will not be good choices, striking out on your own to explore the outdoors provides plenty of fresh, clean air. Of course if you meet someone else along the way, you still have to keep your distance.
In addition to a walk along the shore, there are many open-space properties in Charlestown to explore. The Charlestown Citizens Alliance provides an easy-to-use web-based guide to all of Charlestown’s parks at https://charlestowncitizens.org/guide-to-open-space/ that works on desktop, tablet, or phone.
You can click on any image on that page to learn more about a particular property. Property descriptions include a locus map, link to a Google map for directions, and a trail map where available. There is also a table of recreation activities for each property and a map with links to all the open space properties in Charlestown. These properties wrap around our neighborhoods, provide wildlife habitat, and give Charlestown its beautiful, natural character.
Being alone in nature can improve our mood and rejuvenate us — and that’s something many of us need right now.
Besides the CCA guide to open space, Rhode Island Families in Nature has a list of places to hike at http://www.rifamiliesinnature.org/places-to-explore/ and the Westerly Land Trust has trail maps for their properties at https://westerlylandtrust.org/properties/trail-maps/.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
