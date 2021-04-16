The following letter was sent to the Hopkinton Town Council recently by state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-38th District:
I am writing to you regarding the present Solar Ordinance Proposal being considered in the Town of. Hopkinton. During the past two weeks, I’ve heard from numerous people from the town associated with farming as well as from members of the Conservation Commission, who have expressed concern about the current draft of the solar proposal and its effect on the farming community in Hopkinton.
I am aware of the fact that the Hopkinton Conservation Commission previously held several workshops with the Department of Environmental Management, the Office of Energy Resources, farmers and solar company representatives to determine some working guidelines for farm properties to remain viable with a small solar array. Under those guidelines, the farm had to:
1. Be a working farm;
2. Be registered with the Rhode Island Division of Agriculture;
3. Be subject to state inspections every 5-years to assure they were in compliance as a working farm.
As part of this process, the ground-mounted solar systems installed on farm properties in Hopkinton have been installed as part of the Farm Land Viability Ordinance. If the town decides to ban any ground-mounted solar development on farm properties, then those farmers or agricultural land owners would no longer have access to the State of Rhode Island solar programs or the federal investment tax credit, according to Christopher Kearns of the Office of Energy Resources.
For those farm properties that have installed a solar array, the property is not rezoned by the town but instead is taxed as manufacturing for the duration of the solar lease and at the end of 20 years, it returns to farm use. The farming community in Hopkinton provides valuable open space to the town as well as maintaining a hard-working family occupation. Many of these farms need the solar array in order to survive and pay the taxes on their land and buildings as well as for equipment, feed and supplies by utilizing the supplemental income from solar electricity that is sold back to the grid.
Hopkinton has achieved success by limiting medium (up to 1 acre of solar) to large farms (up to 3 acres) of a commercially leased solar array under the Farm Land Viability Ordinance. In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture has been an important proponent for encouraging farms to lease a small portion of their land for green energy use in order to keep these farm properties viable for the next generation of farmers.
Currently the farm community in Hopkinton has access to grants from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Farm Energy Program, the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources and the USDA that helps the farmers save money and become more energy efficient. The farm community is promoting the conservation of land and resources, and losing the ability to utilize solar will result in increased costs to heat and cool greenhouses, to power irrigation systems, to power equipment in the barns, to run refrigeration and to power livestock fencing on the farm properties.
As you move forward with your consideration of the solar ordinance that was submitted by a private property owner, I hope that you will consider keeping the 2016 Farm Viability Ordinance that has worked well for the farm community during these past five years. Placing new restrictions on the farmers in Hopkinton will threaten their economic viability and future growth and success.
Thank you for your time and consideration on this matter.
Brian Patrick Kennedy
Ashaway
