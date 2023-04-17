I am more than a little disappointed that the letters I submit to The Sun also end up in The Chariho Times. Today, Thursday, April 13, is such a case. I gear my letters for a specific newspaper but sometimes deliberately send them to The Westerly Sun. Ironically my letter in The Chariho Times is in response to a Westerly Sun article that also appears in the same edition of The Chariho Times!
Today, Benjamin Gould’s letter titled “Stop the vagueness and provide real solutions” in The Westerly Sun, talked about my outside credentialed management study interest. I don’t know Mr. Gould. He is a registered Democrat and has been a voter since 2006. He or anyone can contact me directly at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; @ScottBillHirst; 401-525-4131; and 401-585-5205. Text or call. People should feel free to contact me regardless of their affiliations or beliefs. I am willing to speak to students if invited and I don’t have a conflict. They should be exposed to all ideas.The School Committee and administration should make that a reality and explain if the school district meets that criteria or how close they do.
As for the cost of a management study, it would result in how detailed it was. I ask him to remember there is a maintenance of effort law that requires the same amount of funding to start off with with a school budget minus student enrollment and nonrecurring expenses. The real key is how open is the public to getting an unbiased and credentialed perspective of school operations. That seems the best way to periodically have a look impartially as possible at school operations. The fixed costs are 83% of school districts. Many have a direct personal interest by being employed in the school district or closely related to them. That does not include also those who have contracts with the district and have close to them either being a family member or working for those that have these contracts. That makes it important at different intervals to have that outside credentialed look at district operations.
It appears in Hopkinton that in 2023-24 the upcoming budget will be 79% for education; and 21% for general government. Remember the towns operate also under a 4% state-mandated budget cap. Hopkinton and Richmond will never approach Charlestown with an assessable tax base no matter if economic development helps those two towns. Local history shows that financial disparity creates problems in Chariho. A long time ago an outside consulting firm did a study recommending an equalized tax rate for education in the district. That would have greatly benefitted Hopkinton and Richmond but not Charlestown. Needless to say, Charlestown was not pleased by the report! The vote totals on budget votes from the three towns speak for themselves over the years.
If we choose to benefit students, families, and taxpayers an open mind is best to have. Remember, some students and their families live in households that are stressed financially. Hopkinton and Richmond town governments are stressed financially. They do not have the Charlestown benefit of the flexibility of funding things more easily than the other two towns. I will stand corrected if wrong, but over 60% of Charlestown taxes are for schools The other two towns are much higher than that regard.
I salute Chariho’s success. Let’s be open-minded though on getting qualified outside information to maximize the benefits for students and their families, all taxpayers, and yes the Chariho Regional School District itself! Let’s not let the fear of the unknown like the results of an outside credentialed management scare you! We can only speculate perhaps what it would say!
By the way Mr. Gould, can the Town Council expect an application from you to fill one of our numerous vacancies in Hopkinton's boards and commissions ranks?
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
