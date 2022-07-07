This is in follow-up to Joseph Sciarillo’s July 6 letter to the editor regarding the Second Amendment (“Spirit of the Second Amendment has been distorted”). This Supreme Court decision continues to expose not only the inconsistencies and historical inaccuracies of the current Supreme Court majority, but the colossal hypocrisy they employ to advance their extreme agenda.
The Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The majority claims to be “strict constructionists,” meaning they claim to interpret the Constitution exactly as it is written. A strict constructionist position needs to acknowledge the fact that the Second Amendment addresses the security of “a free State,” not the security of individuals. Further, a strict constructionist position must also acknowledge that the right to bear arms is tied to citizens who are part of “a well regulated Militia.” A well regulated militia was necessary in the Revolutionary period when there was no standing army or effective state law enforcement. The militia was necessary to defend the national and state governments and had little to do with protection of individuals.
The majority also claims to be “originalists,” meaning that, rather than being a living and changing document responding to changes in society and the world, the Constitution should be interpreted as the original drafters intended. I have no problem with any citizen keeping and bearing any number of flint-lock rifles or muskets. These were the arms the drafters knew and were addressing. But there is nothing in the original language of the Constitution addressing the arms that we currently have in our society or what governments can do related to those arms.
This is not to say that there should not be a right of citizens to keep and bear any arms that the state or national government deems appropriate. It only means that the Constitution and the Second Amendment cannot be the basis of these rights. It also demonstrates that the current Supreme Court’s majority members are strict constructionists and originalists when it suits their needs to be so to achieve a desired result.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
