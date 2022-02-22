In an effort to correct the record, Town Council President Carney’s letter of February 19 stated “The proposed Charlestown plan is for six food truck events: three on Thursday nights, May 5, June 2, and July 7 (from 5 to 8 p.m.) and three on Sundays, Aug. 14 (5 to 8 p.m.), Sept. 11 (4 to 7 p.m.) and Oct. 15 (3 to 6 p.m.). That’s six days total, for three hours each day. Based on the turnout in Richmond, approximately 500-700 people will attend over the course of the three hours.”
Six days before, on Feb. 13, I reported exactly what Ms. Carney and Mr. Eric Weiner told the Parks and Recreation Commission at their public meeting Jan. 25.
“Mr. Weiner responded that they normally start with 10 food trucks that offered sweet and savory, and that based on his experience with South Kingstown and Richmond, he anticipated more like 12 to 15 trucks would be necessary in Charlestown. He noted service would begin at 5 p.m., with the trucks arriving and setting up at 4:30 p.m. The event would run to 8 p.m., and a few trucks may stay once the movies began.” (http://charlestownri.iqm2.com/citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=12&ID=3284&Inline=True)
Note: Trucks went from 12 to 15 to three per night! Still reporting 500-700 people per event which does not compute. Regardless, 500-700 people in Ninigret Park IS A BIG EVENT six times from May to October.
On Jan. 25, Parks and Recreation Commissioners and Department Director Hilton were told the events would be Thursdays (better for events with alcohol). This is a change of schedule for the films and concerts series to accommodate the food truck vendor. This was not mentioned by Ms Carney.
Another omission from Ms. Carney’s rebuttal to my Feb. 13 letter is she does not mention an alcohol truck which was featured prominently in their remarks to the Parks and Recreation Commission and director as important to the success of the events.
Here is what I said in my letter Feb. 13:
“To be clear, a couple of non-alcohol food trucks on the concert and film nights would be a nice addition.”
On this Ms. Carney and I agree a few (two to three) food trucks on the regularly scheduled film and concert series would be a nice addition. But, only, non-alcohol trucks. Attendees may bring their own beverages.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
