I have been an educator for over 35 years and have witnessed firsthand the decline of our culture over the years concerning, in part, the effect of mind-altering drugs. I have had students come to me for help because they knew they were in serious trouble because of the availability of cannabis in their school and their addiction with the use of it. My students wanted to do something to help others be aware of the dangers, so they decided to buy hats that said “SAY NO TO DRUGS.” They owned and operated a school store called DOUBLE DECA INC. It was decided to buy the hats and materials for the project. It was agreed to have a public event at the high school auditorium to highlight the problem. They put on a play showing how the drugs were available by role-playing and demonstrating everyday situations. The courage it took for the students to do this was outstanding. The coverage of the event was well attended, and the news media were their for the story with television cameras for the nightly news. You can imagine the impact this had on the principal, superintendent, and School Committee.
The motivation for me to write this story is I am dedicated to the welfare of our youth and know the dire consequences of drug addiction to the lifestyle and career success that can take place.
Today cannabis and other mind-altering drugs are much stronger than in the past. Fentanyl is showing up all over the country causing deaths instead of addiction.
I am asking the voters to reject Question 4 RI CANNABIS ACT on the ballot Tuesday. We do not want our youth to be more exposed to drugs than ever before. Send a message to drug dealers that says: “JUST SAY NO.”
Jim Sullivan
Charlestown
The writer is a candidate for Chariho School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.