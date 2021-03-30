The Chariho budget vote in the three towns is April 6. Some always vote yes. Others always vote no. However, this year may be different.
A new group may vote no to send a message. They don’t want the Chariho School Committee to spend $250,000 or any amount on a feasibility study of closing all our blue ribbon neighborhood elementary schools in order to build a “factory in the field.”
However, I will vote no this year for two reasons. The first is the School Committee’s policy of keeping some of the millions in cash left over every June 30 in a slush fund. As of the year-end 2020 audit, the fund balance had grown to $9.1 million.
Towns like Hopkinton need a carry-over of cash on July 1 (a fund balance) when the budget ends June 30. We need at least 3 months of cash in the checking account because tax revenue doesn’t begin to trickle in until September.
Chariho doesn’t need three months of cash on hand. They simply send a monthly bill to the three towns and receive payment. As of the last completed audit, Chariho had amassed a fund balance of $9.1 million. Why don’t they either return every penny of the leftover millions at the end of year to the taxpayers or put it to maintaining our school buildings?
The second reason I will vote no is the committee’s over-taxation or budgeting for more than reasonably needed. For instance, one budget line item from the 2020 audit was over-budgeted by more than $1.1 million. Not to be outdone, the proposed budget has increased this item by more than $2.8 million for a total of $14.778 million.
Our Hopkinton treasurer and interim town manager detailed specific items as over-budgeted in January and others have since. Cutting this one line item to a reasonable level would have zero impact on the students.
Chariho has lost more than 800 students since 2001. Yet our School Committee seems more focused on their “pie in the sky”. Our schools have always had a core group of dedicated teachers. We need the committee to get back to basics and respond to our district’s taxpayers.
Sylvia K. Thompson
Hopkinton
