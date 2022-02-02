While we contemplate easy access for voting, let us be mindful of voting security. That means ensuring only those eligible to vote exercise the franchise. We need to reflect on penalties for violating election laws.
I also believe the short window of only a couple or few days for filing candidate declarations in Rhode Island needs to be expanded to at least more time. The nomination papers still could be at a set time to enable them to be done. Also, should endorsed party candidates still be required to collect signatures? Another question is should uncontested candidates be listed on a primary ballot? Remember, write-in votes are not allowed on primary ballots. The only exception to this is write-ins for president in a presidential preference primary.
I chair the Hopkinton Republicans. I am expected to submit five names of Republicans to fill a vacancy on the Board of Canvassers. You must be a Republican officially. My Democratic counterpart Gloria Rhodes can submit five Democrat names. The vacancy was caused by the recent death of Joyce C. Smith. The board of canvassers has three members, with not more than two from the same political party. Mrs. Smith held her appointment as a Democrat, so the board currently has one from each party with one vacancy.As the law seems to indicate, the mayor or council president appoints with approval of the local council. Hopkinton Republicans interested can contact me at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. There is some compensation for serving on the Board of Canvassers.
Joyce C. Smith will be missed. A community conscious person. I knew her from the town government, the Ashaway Fire District and the community. She was the deputy town clerk in town in the past,and had served as the treasurer in the Ashaway Fire District. I made sure she was remembered with adjournment at our last meeting in January of the Hopkinton Town Council, which was done virtually.
Before I close, those interested in running in Hopkinton as Republicans, to avoid disappointment, please contact me now, rather than later. I am fortunate as party chair to have quite a bit of interest of individuals that I know are interested or thinking about running for office. The Democrats, and especially their “left wing,” are motivating interest for the Republicans throughout the land! I suspect one of the biggest Republican victories in my lifetime this year!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
