There has been much discussion in The Westerly Sun, at the Town Council meetings and at the Zoning Board meetings related to the Winnapaug Golf Course. The Keep Westerly Green coalition is a group of concerned citizens and residents of the Town of Westerly, not only those living near or around the Winnapaug Golf Course.
As a group we are devoted to preservation of green space and natural resources within the entire Town of Westerly as well as improving the character of existing neighborhoods within the entire town. We encourage you to visit our Facebook page at keepwesterlygreen, which will bring you to our website. After learning more about the coalition, you may consider signing our online petition at www.ipetitions.com/petition/keep-westerly-green. In doing so, you will have joined the almost 580 concerned citizens who have already signed on to Keep Westerly Green.
Marianne DeLuca
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.